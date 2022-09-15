Quinta Brunson Storms ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ To Finish Her Emmy Speech

Quinta Brunson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to finish the Emmys-night speech that was interrupted by an “unconscious” Kimmel. Brunson got her revenge, interrupting Kimmel’s show during Wednesday night’s (Sept. 14) show.

The actress, dressed appeared on the show in a glamorous pink dress and big smiles, and approached the host with a simple request. “I have a little favor to ask, actually, a demand,” Quinta began to express to Jimmy. “Yeah, so you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time? And then someone does, like—you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

Kimmel responded to Quinta’s request,”You know, I have heard of that happening in, yeah, in previous years.” Brunson then to receive her justice, thanking several Abbott Elementary writers and even the internet for what she described as “raising her.”

The former Buzzfeed creative won her first Emmy award at the 74th Annual show broadcasted Monday (Sept. 12), when a faking-unconscious Jimmy Kimmel was dragged on stage by Will Arnett, where Kimmel remained throughout Quinta’s acceptance speech. During the interview portion of Wednesday night’s episode, Jimmy Kimmel offered Brunson an apology for his failed Emmys joke.

“Now, that was a dumb comedy bit that, um, we thought it would be funny. And then people got upset, they said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that,” Kimmel said. “I’m sorry I did do that, actually.”

Quinta Brunson’s Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance arrives in the aftermath of Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph speaking her mind about Kimmel’s bit.

“I was absolutely confused. I didn’t know what was going on,” Ralph, the first-time Emmy winner expressed to Variety. “I was like, ‘I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.’ And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and I was like, ‘Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!’ But that’s just me.”

Watch Brunson’s Jimmy Kimmel Live episode above and the interview portion below.