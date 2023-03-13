Quinta Brunson To Make Hosting Debut On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Quinta Brunson, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Abbott Elementary, will make her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on April 1, with Lil Yatchy as the episode’s musical guest.

As Black Twitter royalty, Brunson’s debut is particularly special, with her blossoming over the years from a viral meme into an award-winning comedic phenom.

Unfortunately, the episode could coincide with a looming strike from SNL‘s post-production editors. According to Variety, the strike stemmed from the editors demanding NBCUniversal to pay them “industry standard and provide appropriate health benefits.”

Barring an agreement, the editing crew intends to halt work and disrupt the show should their bargaining sessions continue to be delayed. They’ve been negotiating since October 2022 and set the deadline for April 1.

The upcoming episode also marks Yatchy’s SNL debut, following the release of this fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here.

Though many are hoping a settlement will be reached prior to the highly-anticipated episode, fans are still thrilled for Brunson. Culture editor Njera Perkins, tweeted, “Black Twitter pulling up heavy this night. We’re going to get some legendary jokes and skits I fear.” Meanwhile, others are putting in requests for the writer to recreate some of her iconic digital moments.

Brunson’s comedy hasn’t been the only thing being praised this awards season, as her breathtaking looks were pieced together by stylist Bryon Javar.

He considers Black women to be his muse, explaining to HuffPost, “I love being able to show the world what we’ve already known and what we’ve already seen […] It’s being able to show and push to the forefront that we are beautiful beings; if we have no curves or if we have major curves, no matter what, we make something work, and that sh*t is going to look beyond amazing and effortless. I love being able to make a woman in general feel good, especially a Black woman. It just does something to me when a Black woman feels amazing.”