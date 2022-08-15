R. Kelly’s Legal Team Denies Joycelyn Savage’s Pregnancy Claim, Labels Her “Insane”

Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends, claimed she and the singer were engaged, according to court documents that surfaced in July. Savage reportedly wrote a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly, ahead of the sentencing in Kelly’s New York trial, declaring she was Robert Kelly’s fiancée. Now, she’s also claiming she’s pregnant with Kelly’s baby in her new tell-all book titled Love and Joy of Robert.

In the 24-page book released on Amazon last Friday (Aug. 12), Savage details how she’s allegedly several months pregnant and found out months after her incarcerated beau sent her an engagement ring.

“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting,” she wrote. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.”

The book includes an image of a sonogram, which Savage told the New York Post was the only image Kelly approved for publication. Savage added that she is “hoping for him to be released and prepare for new beginnings.” However, the 27-year-old does not explain how she’s pregnant, considering Kelly has been behind bars for the past year.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, has refuted the claim through TMZ. “[Savage] is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” Bonjean wrote in a statement. She also added that Savage’s book is not a tell-all memoir, and that “people are just insane.”

This newly surfaced news comes ahead of Kelly’s federal trial, which began today (Aug. 15). It’s somewhat of a retrial for his 2008 state child pornography case, where he was accused of producing a video in which he was having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The woman, who is now in her 30s, did not previously testify, due to alleged intimidation tactics and threats from Kelly. She is set to testify this time around.

There’s no word on whether Savage will make a court appearance during the new trial.