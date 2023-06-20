R. Kelly Says He’s “Scared For His Life” Amid Claims Of Negligence By Prison Staff

R. Kelly has expressed that he’s in fear of losing his life due to alleged negligence on the part of prison medical staff after undergoing an operation to treat blood clots.

The singer, who is currently serving 30 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking, was heard on audio obtained by RapHouseTV claiming that animals receive better treatment that he’s been afforded while behind bars. Accusing the medical staff at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center of botching the procedure, Kelly said he doesn’t “deserve to die” and that “somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg.” He continued, adding “I’m not supposed to die this way. You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.”

The infamous vocalist pleaded with those who may be tuning in to the interview to consider how they would react if it was one of their family members in his position. “If it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother, somebody you loved, you would’ve said, ‘Go to the doctor. We need to get that checked out. We need to look at that. We need to X-ray that.’”

R.Kelly speaks from prison: “Im scared for my life, I almost died. They treat animals better than this” after having serious blood clots in his legs. ? pic.twitter.com/PGbaYaCvYf — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) June 19, 2023

He then voiced that his statements were attributed to fear while further alluding to the inhumane treatment he’s claimed to have received. “They didn’t even X-ray. And that’s why I’m speaking out on this, because I’m scared for my life in that area. And who wouldn’t be. They treat animals better than that.”

R&B singer R. Kelly (C) arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building for a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing several counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In March, Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, blasted the medical staff at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for their negligent care of her client, stating that the MCC’s lack of medical assistance to inmates is unacceptable. “It’s not just because it’s R. Kelly,” Bonjean told ABC7 at the time. “Every prison deserves medical attention, medical care. The MCC is required to address these things in a competent fashion.”