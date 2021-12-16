Raekwon Reveals Ghostface Killah Secretly Dated Aaliyah

Rapper Ghostface Killah has historically boasted about dealings with female R&B singers during his and Wu-Tang’s rise to fame. According to partner-in-rhyme Raekwon, one particular starlet he was fond of was Aaliyah, whom Rae says Ghost shared a secret romance with prior to her death. In a recent interview with Vlad TV promoting his new book, From Staircase To Stage, Rae recalls Ghostface informing him of his relationship with Aaliyah. “Yeah, he broke my heart with that, man,” The Chef says of the discussion. “Cause, RIP Aaliyah, Aaliyah is beautiful, you know?”

He continues, adding, “Word, Ghost had bagged her. And I remember we had a mansion in L.A. and I used to talk to Ghost a lot about, like, ‘Word, you bagged that? Yo, bring her to the lab, bring some friends over’ or whatever the case may be.” He even reveals actually seeing Aaliyah laid up with Ghostface in the Wu-Tang Clan’s mansion in Los Angeles on one particular occasion. “One day, I guess I took a nap that day and I was walking through the crib and next thing you know, I seen Aaliyah. Him and Aaliyah [asleep] in a chair. I wake him up like, “Yo, what’s up? What’s going on? He was like, ‘Nah, I’m just catching some rest, though’ and I was just laughing.”

While Raekwon wouldn’t delve further into the nature of Ghostface and Aaliyah’s relationship, his belief is that there was a mutual attraction and respect between the two, musically and otherwise. “He respected Aaliyah,” Raekwon says of Ghostface. “He really liked her and it could’ve been just some friendship thing, but like I said, we liked Aaliyah’s music. We liked what she was doing and yeah, I think they had a little crush thing going on. A little baby crush going on, you know?

Watch the clip of Rakewon’s interview with DJ Vlad below.