Raekwon Honored With “Ice Cream” Bar Named After Classic Single

Raekwon continues to pump out more music nearly three decades after crashing the scene as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. Although he’s in the thick of recording his forthcoming album, Scarlet Fever, “The Chef” will always be remembered for his classic hit, “Ice Cream” featuring Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Cappadonna, from his solo debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Now, decades later, he’ll be honored with an actual ice cream bar named after his 1995 single in a new partnership with Pretty Cool Ice Cream, located on the Northwest side of Chicago.

Taking direct inspiration from Method Man’s iconic hook, Raekwon’s ice cream bar will be comprised of a mixture of french vanilla and butter pecan ice creams, a chocolate deluxe shell, and caramel sundae coating. The ice cream bar will also come in plastic wrapping akin to the “Chocolate Delight” t-shirts that were popularized in the “Ice Cream” music video and became a staple among female hip-hop fans during the mid-’90s.

After 25 years, Raekwon finally has his own ice cream ? pic.twitter.com/vviN5WBd1V — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) October 22, 2021

Additional details about when the ice cream bar will be available for purchase have yet to be revealed, yet seeing a celebration of our Hip-Hop legends in an innovative and unique way is a testament to the influence and growth of the culture.

Raekwon joins hip-hop duo Tag Team as rap acts who’ve recently been bestowed with their own dairy products and ice cream flavors. This past September, it was revealed that Tag Team’s Geico commercial, in which they remix their mega ’90s hit, “Whoomp! There It Is!,” has inspired collaboration between the insurance company and New York-based brand Mikey Likes It Ice Cream. The shop crafted a new ice cream called “Scoop! There It Is!,” a concoction made of vanilla ice cream with cookie dough, peanut butter swirl, and chocolate-covered marshmallows.