Raekwon Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend In Star-Studded Ceremony

Raekwon became a husband last week, as the Wu-Tang Clan member tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jasmine. The couple celebrated with a star-studded wedding attended by the rap legend’s closest friends in the music industry.

Photos from the ceremony, which took place on Friday (June 30), surfaced on social media this past weekend. The pictures captured The Chef alongside the bride, as well as Wu-Tang groupmates RZA, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, CEO Mitchell “Divine Diggs,” and producer Mathematics. Other attendees included Nas, N.O.R.E., Fat Joe, and Faith Evans.

RZA congratulated Raekwon and his wife on their union in a post on Instagram. “Celebrate love and life,” the veteran rapper wrote. “Congratulations to my Brother Raekwon and his new wife Jasmine. Talani and I had a great time at your wedding.”

Inspectah Deck posted pictures from the private event in a carousel post on Instagram while voicing his support for his longtime friend. “Congratulations to my bro @raekwon. Proud and honored to be part of your journey king‼️” the rapper captioned the post. Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, who signed Wu-Tang Clan as a group and Raekwon as a solo artist, also took to social media to salute the couple. “Congrats @raekwon and Jasmin on your wedding family’s pictures,” he wrote in the caption of his own series of photos from the ceremony.

For the wedding, Raekwon was dressed in a cream-colored tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie, while the bride was styled in a white gown and a long vail. The 53-year-old lyricist and his wife were also showered with encouraging words from Ghostface Killah, Fat Joe, N.O.R.E., Nas, and others who witnessed Rae reach his latest milestone in life.

Rae has kept his family life fairly private, as much is not known about his wife, but the rapper opened up about his group’s journey from the streets to global fame in his 2021 book From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan.

“I felt like I was ready to tell my story,” Rae told NME of the book’s release. “When you’ve covered as much ground as I have in the game and received so many accolades from peers and fans, you want to give them something else. Something that helps them paint a vision of how The Chef came to be.”

He continued, adding, “I put in a lot of things that I felt were conducive to my world at the time. There wasn’t much I left out. I just told the story the way I wanted to tell it, pretty much painting that picture of a young dude with an opportunity to be a part of the culture and then becoming a part of the culture.”

