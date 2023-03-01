2Pac’s Bandana, Mug Shot, and “M.O.B.” Pinky Ring Up For Sale In “Hip-Hop Legends” Auction

Rapper Tupac Shakur (Lesane Parish Crooks, name later changed to Tupac Amaru Shakur) performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994.

Select items once owned or worn by the late rapper 2Pac are up for sale to the highest bidder.

The Hip-Hop Legends auction hosted by the auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll has a collection of rap artifacts listed ranging from posters and t-shirts to jewelry and hats.

Almost 100 items from various Hip-Hop acts from different regions and generations are up for grabs starting at different price points. A handful of items in the sale belonged to the “Hit Em Up” rapper, including his red bandana.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Additional items related to the legendary musician include the M.O.B. pinky ring he wore in the “All About U” music video, a handwritten letter he wrote to his girlfriend while in prison, promotional posters, gold chains, a Versace bracelet, and his original mugshot.

Also in the auction from rappers who have passed are signed items from The Notorious B.I.G., Aaliyah, Big Pun, Eazy E, DMX, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, as well as a handwritten note from XXXTentacion.

Items with the highest starting bid include the aforementioned ring worn by 2pac at $10,000. As of Wednesday morning (March 1), the highest submitted bid is $26,000 for the gold accessory. The Eazy-E stage also used as a DJ stand in the “We Want Eazy” had a starting bid of $5000, already reached.

Another high-ticket item is a Roc-A-Fella jacket worn and autographed by Jay-Z. The promotional piece has already earned the minimum bid of $5000 and is estimated to go for up to $20,000.

Memorabilia from Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Beastie Boys, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill, The Fugees, Method Man, Drake, Public Enemy, and more could soon have new owners. View the auction on the Gotta Have Rock and Roll official website.