NJ Rapper Skinnyfromthe9 Reveals He Has Bell’s Palsy

On Monday (Oct. 25), rapper Skinnyfromthe9 took to his Instagram account to address why he’s suddenly been wearing an eye patch. The New Jersey artist revealed he has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy — a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.

“Everybody’s wondering why I have an eye patch,” he began. “I went to the hospital today, and they told me I have Bell’s palsy. Basically, it’s when half of your [face] is paralyzed. For me, my whole left side is paralyzed.”

Skinny named a series of issues the condition has caused him including not being able to move his left eyebrow, close his left eye or make a complete smile. “I’m just hoping I get better,” he said.

He also captioned his video post with the following: “I ain’t embarrassed of nothing but I feel like I owe my fans/friends/ & people I love an explanation but I got tired of hitting everyone back individually so I went to the hospital today & they told me I have ‘bells palsy’ basically half my face is paralyzed & this just happens no warning no nothing I’m seeing a neurologist tomorrow & if you play close attention you can see I’m have trouble with my speech. Sounds appear louder. My [face] hurts a little. Can’t move my lip. slurred words. Eye can’t move. Can’t blink. Can’t form a full smile. Can’t move eyebrows. Praying to get better.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, Bell’s palsy affects around 44,000 people in the United States every year. It can affect anyone of any gender and age, but its incidence seems to be highest in those ranging between 15 and 45 years old. The cause of Bell’s palsy is unknown.

Griselda’s Conway The Machine was also diagnosed with the condition after being shot in the neck and shoulder in 2012. The Buffalo rapper has spoken about the nerve dysfunction in his music and supported a food drive for a fifth-grade student who suffers from Bell’s palsy too.

Justin Bieber recently revealed his diagnosis of a similar condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The Canadian singer posted a video on Instagram detailing how the diagnosis has impacted him — causing him to take time off from his Justice World Tour.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said. In the video, he also showed that he couldn’t completely smile or blink, as the right side of his face is paralyzed.

