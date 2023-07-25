Raven-Symoné Claims To Have Real Visions Like Her ‘That’s So Raven’ Character

Raven-Symoné, who is best known for her psychic role in the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven, has revealed that she’s more similar to her character than we think.

On a recent episode of Symoné and her wife Miranda’s show The Best Podcast Ever, the actress spoke on her beloved role as a teen with supernatural visions. She also revealed that she has her own premonitions in real life, while playing a game of “Spin The Wheel.” Keke Palmer also joined as a guest.

During the segment, Symoné admitted that sometimes she stops and stares into space, like her character did in the longstanding Disney series, where she has “visions.”

Raven-Symoné, That’s So Raven. 2003-07. © Disney Channel Everett Collection

“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me, or that is going to happen to me in another dimension, and I feel it in my body, and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” she said. “There will be times when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing, but I’ll feel in my body that I’ve been running. And I always tell babes, like, ‘I’m a runner.'”

The actress also shared how she connects with other versions of herself from different traumas that she’s been through.

“When I was younger and I had certain traumatic experiences, I personally remember after doing meditation to a level that other people would be like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I’d be like, ‘No, I need to light my candles,'” she recalled. “I’m seven, I know, but I need to light my candles and I need to meditate. I just allowed my spirit guides to help me, and even to this day that can happen.”

Adding that she does believe in psychics, she said, “I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly.”

Take a listen to Raven-Symoné speak on tapping into her inner psychic below.