Ray J Recalls When 50 Cent “Took A Sh*t” During Business Meeting

Ray J claims that 50 Cent once crapped on one of his ideas, literally, by interrupting a meeting the two were holding to defecate.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 42-year-old recalled an instance in which he and actor Jackie Long were pitching an idea to the Queens rapper.

“I had multiple conversations with 50,” Ray J said. “One conversation me and Jackie [Long] had with 50, 50 was moving around. I don’t know if he didn’t like our idea, or he liked it and he was just like, ‘I gotta get it in before I get on the plane.’ Fif, don’t be mad at me, but Fif just took a sh*t in our meeting.”

According to the actor, singer and entrepreneur, he took Fif’s sudden fluctuation as a sign that the mogul may not have been impressed with he and Jackie’s pitch. “We on FaceTime, Jackie Long set it up, and 50 took a dump on the meeting that I had when I was in a pitch. He went in and just did it. I don’t know if he liked the idea, like the idea was wack and just shi**ed on it.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Ray J attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

He also reasoned that the move could have been attributed to Fif’s level of comfortability with he and Long, given their long relationship. “It could have been, ‘We fam, these my boys, let me go take a dump real quick and then let me listen to the meeting,’ or it was just like, ‘I’ma just dump.’” However, the “One Wish” crooner didn’t take the incident personally and apparently still has love for the rap star-turned-TV exec.

“To me, I felt it was gangster,” he said. “It was like, we got little homied. It felt like we got little homied in the meeting because maybe the idea wasn’t good.” He concluded, adding “Fif, remember I told you that you did that when we was talking. Fif is busy doing a lot of stuff, so, you know what I’m saying.”

Ray J’s pitch meeting with 50 may have went awry, but was tame in comparison to his infamous encounter with rapper Fabolous in Las Vegas back in 2011. Fif, who was present during the altercation between the Ray and Fab, would later recount the incident, saying that while Ray J did swing on the Brooklyn native, minimum contact was made between the two.

Watch Ray J’s The Breakfast Club interview below.