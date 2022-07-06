Ray J Shows Love To His “Best Friend” Brandy With New Leg Tattoo

Ray J and Brandy attend Diddy's BET Lifetime Achievement after party powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ray J has revealed his latest tattoo is made in the image of his sister Brandy. The “One Wish” singer took to Instagram to share a video of the process. The art itself features Brandy’s face and is one of several pieces Ray J plans to add to his leg.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!,'” wrote the 41-year-old on Instagram.

He continued, “GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!”

Actress Brandy (left) stars as Moesha Mitchell, and her real-life brother Ray J, stars as Dorian in the United Paramount Network”s half-hour comedy “Moesha.” Matthew Rolston/United Paramount Network

The tattoo itself features Brandy’s face with the words “Best Friend” across the forehead as well as “4” and “Ever” on each cheek. Ray J’s video post is set to Brandy’s 1995 hit record “Best Friend.”

Naturally, the siblings have been long-time supporters of each other’s creative endeavors and careers. Most recently, Brandy cheered Ray J on during his Verzuz performance. She also lightheartedly offered Ray J vocal performance tips after a couple of flat, yet viral moments

“If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes,” she jokingly wrote on Instagram.

Watch Ray J’s latest tattoo session below.