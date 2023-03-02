Ray J Retracts Divorce Petition From Princess Love For A Third Time

It appears that Ray J isn’t quite ready to give up on his marriage to Princess Love. For the third time, the RSVP singer filed a petition to call off his impending divorce.

The “One Wish” crooner, 42, was granted the dismissal on Wednesday (Mar. 1), PEOPLE reports. The decision was made “without prejudice,” meaning either party can still opt to change his or her mind about the proceedings. He filed back in October 2021 citing irreconcilable differences.

On his recent birthday this past January, Ray revealed on Instagram that he was reconciling with the mother of his two children, as well as working on new music and business ventures.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” he wrote. “I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!! – Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!! GOD IS ALWAYS WORKING!!”

The couple also spent this past Valentine’s Day together.

They first tied the knot in 2016 and share two children—a daughter, Melody Love, 4 and son, Epik Ray, 3. Princess first hinted towards a divorce in November 2019 before officially filing in May 2020. She requested a dismissal that July.

After sharing a loving tribute to his wife on her birthday one month later, Ray filed for divorce in September 2020 and also requested joint custody of their children. He called it off in March 2021 and filed again that October amid being hospitalized for pneumonia.