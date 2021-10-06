Ray J Hospitalized For Pneumonia: “I Thought It Was Over”

Ray J is currently being hospitalized in Miami following a battle with pneumonia. In fact, his condition worsened to the point where it was revealed that he thought he was going to die.
Despite the diagnosis, David Weintraub—Ray J’s manager—is hopeful the singer will be discharged by week’s end. Ray J is asking fans to keep him in their prayers and is focusing on getting better, so he can return to his children, Melody (3) and Epik (1).
As of March 2021, Ray J and his wife of five years, Princess Love called off their divorce for a second time and moved to Miami. One month later, the Raydiation singer appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and revealed that he was open to having more children.