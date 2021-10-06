Ray J Hospitalized For Pneumonia: “I Thought It Was Over”

Ray J is currently being hospitalized in Miami following a battle with pneumonia. In fact, his condition worsened to the point where it was revealed that he thought he was going to die.

The “One Wish” crooner told TMZ that doctors immediately assumed it was COVID-19 and placed him in that wing of the hospital. He considered the ordeal “frightening,” and even expressed, “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

After he was tested five separate times for the potentially deadly virus, all his results came back negative and he was moved out of the COVID wing.The 40-year-old is currently being treated with oxygen, but still finds it difficult to breathe and speak. His health condition also varies throughout the day with him feeling ready to be discharged one minute, and then minutes later, he fears the worst due to rapid deterioration.

Despite the diagnosis, David Weintraub—Ray J’s manager—is hopeful the singer will be discharged by week’s end. Ray J is asking fans to keep him in their prayers and is focusing on getting better, so he can return to his children, Melody (3) and Epik (1).

As of March 2021, Ray J and his wife of five years, Princess Love called off their divorce for a second time and moved to Miami. One month later, the Raydiation singer appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and revealed that he was open to having more children.