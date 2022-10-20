Ray J And Princess Love Detail Sex Life In Explosive Argument

Ray J and Princess Love detail their intimate moments during an argument shared in a clip previewing Love & Hip-Hop: Miami. The couple has publicly shared their ups and downs through the reality television show since 2014.

In the short video, the conversation between the two gets heated as Ray J argues against Princess Love’s cheating allegations.

“Anything I’ve ever done, you’ve done it with me,” he exclaims, slamming his hand on the table. “Anytime I’ve ever [expletive], Princess was right in the room.”

Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Princess Love fires back, “Just some of the times.”

Later in the clip, she admits to opening their bedroom up to other women in order to satisfy her husband.

“There’s been times where it’s like, I love Ray so much, I tried to do the whole, threesome thing.” She continued, “because, you don’t have to go outside of the relationship, I can be fun too, but nothing is ever enough for Ray.”

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016 and share two children. Through the years, the husband and wife have teased divorce, however, the couple recently considered permanently calling it quits.

HotNewHipHop reported the “One Wish” singer first filed for divorce in October 2021 after two previous attempts were unsuccessful. By July 2022, Princess Love filed for divorce after the couple reunited at this year’s BET Awards.

According to the report, Princess has requested that the court set a trial date to fight over divorce, visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.