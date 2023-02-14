Ray J And Raz-B Make Peace Following Tussle Over Business Disagreement

Millennial R&B crooners Ray J and Raz-B got into a minor scuffle over the weekend, as depicted in a recent viral video. However, the two have reportedly made up since the incident and will continue working together on their forthcoming business ventures.

On Sunday (Feb. 13), footage of the two singers surfaced showing Ray J shoving Raz-B as he walked past him and a fan. Bobby V and others can be seen looking onward as the altercation continued to grow, causing someone to intervene. See below.

Initially Raz commented on The Shade Room‘s Instagram explaining the situation: “I pulled up on Ray J. He pushed and punched me. He’s mad because I have footage that we paid him to direct! Now he say its too violent and not good for the culture! BUT YOU DID IT!!! Now you wanna fight me! Is that good for the culture?? – I’m really going to put the footage out NOW! DFG”

Now in a statement to the outlet, the two have reportedly put their minor scuffle behind them, as they are now “operating from a place of love.”

Per TSR, the root of their controversy stemmed from a business disagreement concerning a show that the two heartthrobs are reportedly working on for an undisclosed network. Claims of disagreement on “violent footage” from the show is what sparked the incident. Ray J, who serves as the show’s producer and director, wanted to halt production as Raz-B wanted the show to go on.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Raz B and Ray J attend 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“If the company wants to put the footage out, what can I do if they pay for it?” Raz stated as Ray J followed up with his own explanation saying, “My intention is to help at the end of it all, get all of those people help and guidance.”

Ray added: “We had a misunderstanding. I didn’t even push him like that. And I’m taking a pic with that girl and that’s why u hear ‘Bobby you should be up here!’ Clearly, you can see her posing for a pic smh. Come on Raz! Damn, I can’t win for losing.”

The Raydemption entertainer also mentioned that their scuffle “wasn’t a big deal” and the two of them are now “operating from a place of love.”

See Ray J speak more on the altercation between him and Raz-B below as he visited Angela Yee’s WayUp With Yee morning show.