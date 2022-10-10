Ray J Reacts To Diddy’s Remarks Seemingly About Kanye West

Following the exposed private exchange between Kanye West and Diddy, R&B star Ray J has jumped into the fray.

Over the weekend (Oct. 9), the music mogul took to Instagram to share his remarks, which many have deemed to be a subliminal shot at Kanye West.

“On this Sunday, I hope we as a people stop all the Coonin’ and baffoonin!” the 52-year-old Bad Boy Records founder wrote in the caption of a photo of himself. “We don’t have the time! We are under a state of emergency!!! Unapologetically black first! Because they unapologetically think about us last. But remember, I told you the last shall be first and the first shall be last!!! Take that!”

The post, which touched on some of the topics discussed during Diddy’s back-and-forth with Ye regarding the latter’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, garnered a response from Ray J, who spoke on a previous meeting he had with impresario discussing his own ire with certain individuals.

Seemingly confused with Diddy’s eagerness to call out Yeezy after remaining mum on their own conversations, the 41-year-old singer and actor addressed the Mt. Vernon native directly with his own Instagram post, questioning Diddy’s sudden change of heart.

“Yo Puff – I came to yo house and Told you a couple months ago I had some issues with certain [clowns] and ni**as was quiet – now all of a sudden,” the reality TV star wrote on an Instagrams Stories repost of Diddy’s comments.

While Ray J didn’t specify the individuals he was referring to in the post, it’s plausible to believe he was referring to Kanye, given his previous gripes with the rapper.

In April, Ray J accused the Donda 2 creator of fabricating a story involving a sex tape featuring Ray J and Kim Kardashian, which was recorded during their own relationship. However, the rapper and singer share a common foe in Kris Jenner, whom both have blasted publicly in recent months.

Ray J has accused Jenner of orchestrating the leak of his and Kardashian’s sex tape, while Ye claims Jenner has “destroyed” his family. Ray J has also threatened to take legal action against the Kardashian clan, stating that “it’s gonna be some legal stuff happening” during an appearance on Hell of A Week in September.

Watch Ray J’s Hell of A Week interview below.