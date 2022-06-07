Ray J Urges Straight Men To Show More Support For Gay Men

With Pride Month underway, a number of celebrities have taken the time to publicly show solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community by using their platform to combat stereotypes and stigmas. R&B singer and entrepreneur Ray J recently lamented the need for more straight men to embrace gay men in an attempt to bring all people closer together as one.

In a clip shared on social media, Ray J is seen delivering a public service announcement to the straight men, urging them to show more love to gay men, and saluting all those who are participating in Pride Month.

“Listen, I just wanna say that it’s gay pride month. Shout out to all my gay ni**as,” he said. “Shout out to everybody in LGBT community. I told my ni**as that there need to be more straight ni**as giving love to the gay ni**as.”

He continued, adding, “Like I got a lot of gay friends and I got a lot of real ni**as that’s gay and we make a lot of money together but it ain’t just about the money. It’s just ni**as is cool and that whether you’re a gay female or a gay dude or you a straight dude whatever it don’t matter. But there need to be more straight ni**as showing love to the community.”

Ray J says “it needs to be more Straight men showing men showing love to the gay men”. pic.twitter.com/8p1T0aaLpc — RapClerk (@RapClerk) June 6, 2022

Ray J isn’t the only renowned vocalist who’s shown love to the LGBTQ+ community as of late.

During his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, R&B star and actor Tank expressed his support of the gay community while expressing his willingness to perform at Pride events despite being a heterosexual male.

“I don’t feel like I’m gonna walk into a gay room and all of a sudden become gay,” he said. “When the backlash comes and people are saying oh “he must be gay,” I can laugh at that cause that’s not the worst thing you can call me cause I don’t see it as that.”