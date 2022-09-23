Ray J Says He’s Planning To Take Legal Action Against The Kardashians

R&B singer, reality star, and serial entrepreneur Ray J has cryptically revealed his plans to take legal action against the Kardashian family.

His comments come just over a week after calling out the famous family on social media regarding his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian — which he says he did not release on his own.

On Thursday (Sept. 22), during an episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Ray J was asked, “Are you going to sue them, or do you just want the apology? Are you going to legally demand an apology? Are you actually going to pursue a lawsuit?”

The RSVP group member responded, “It’s gonna be some legal stuff happening,” although, it hasn’t been made clear exactly what those “legal” actions will be.

Ray J’s feud with the Kardashians stems from a 2007 leaked sex tape of him and then-girlfriend Kim. Many credit the tape as the fire that fueled the family’s rise to superstardom.

Earlier this month, Ray revisited the sex-tape fiasco when he accused matriarch Kris Jenner of orchestrating the tape’s filming and release. There has been “no response” from the family, according to the “One Wish” singer.

“It’s crickets over there. No response. No nothing. Silence,” Ray J told Charlamagne. He added that he has not heard anything from Kanye West either — Kim’s ex-husband.

“They usually are the type of people that respond fast, and then they try to tear you, like, right down, like, right away,” Ray J said. “I’m trying to survive. As a Black man, as a father that’s trying to instill the right things into my kids, and they can’t just lie about me being something that I’m not, and it has something to do with disrespecting women, and I’ve got a sister, and I’ve got a mom, and they’ve been dealing with this sh*t for far too long.”

Watch the full clip of Ray J speaking on The Kardashians below.