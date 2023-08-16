REASON Says J. Cole Might Surpass Kendrick Lamar With Next Album Release

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper REASON believes that J. Cole’s popularity will surpass that of Kendrick Lamar’s following his next album release. During an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, the Cali native predicted that Cole’s long-awaited album The Fall Off will give him the edge over his Compton counterpart in terms of fanfare.

“I think when The Fall Off drops, only on the strength of — ’cause TDE fans are f**king crazy — not ’cause he’s better than Dot, but just because he’s been more active,” the Porches creator said while carefully qualifying his statement. “I feel like when The Fall Off drops, the fruits of his labor from being so active are gonna show.”

REASON then noted that the pair both enjoyed periods where they were more visible and had a bigger following than the other and their positioning fluctuates in that regard. “They’ve done this for years, though. To me, they’ve kinda like — Dot is bigger at this point, Cole [is bigger at that point]. They’ve kinda done that for a long time,” he elaborated.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The conversation regarding J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s standing in the game began while REASON and the hosts were discussing the latter’s fiery performance on Big Sean’s 2013 single “Control.” On the track, K. Dot warned listeners of his willingness to spar with rap’s biggest artists.

REASON, who had yet to meet Kendrick or sign with TDE at that time, says he believes that his former labelmate was the “bigger” artist than many of the rappers he name-dropped in his verse. “At that time, if I’m correct and I could be wrong, I think Dot was bigger than the majority of the people he named,” he argued, also acknowledging Drake’s superiority in terms of fanfare.

However, he says that while he feels that Kendrick and Cole were on equal footing in terms of commercial success and stardom, K. Dot held the edge due to having dropped an album more recently. “I think Cole and him was around tied at that point, but you could argue he was bigger than Cole because he had good kid, m.A.A.d city,” REASON adds. “Cole didn’t have Born Sinner out yet.”

In 2011, J. Cole released his debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 218,000 copies sold in its first week. The album would eventually be certified platinum by the RIAA. The following year, Kendrick released his Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City album, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold 242,000 copies in its opening week. The album has since been certified triple platinum, with sales exceeding three million album-equivalent units sold.

More recently, Kendrick dropped his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in May 2022, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 295,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Roughly a year prior, Cole released his most recent album, The Off-Season, which also topped the Billboard albums chart and moved 282,000 units in one week, putting both rappers’ sales metrics in close proximity with the other.

Watch REASON’s appearance on New Rory & Mal below.