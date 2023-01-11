Recording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award

Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre, Dr. Dre attends "The Defiant Ones" premiere at Time Warner Center, Missy Elliott attends UN Women's Entrepreneurship Day at the United Nations

The GRAMMYs are set to honor Black excellence in music with a salute to Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone. According to an official press release from the Recording Academy, the Black Music Collective event will honor the four honorees during 2023 GRAMMY Week, with each figure receiving the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, will mark the date of the second annual Black Music Collective event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The celebration will be sponsored by Amazon Music and the Google Pixel Phone, with Adam Blackstone as the event’s musical director.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr expressed his excitement for the GRAMMY’s Black Music Collective event and the “highlight” of honoring such influential figures in Black music.

Epic Records President Sylvia Rhone attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” Mason expressed. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during GRAMMY Week, and now, with Dre, Missy, Wayne, and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember.”

“I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s a vital part of what we do here at the Academy.”

At the inaugural event in 2022, John Legend, MC Lyte, D-Nice and the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards will air live on Sun (Feb. 5) from LA’s Crypto.com Arena. CBS Television Network broadcast the celebration live and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.