Red Bull BC One World Final 2023 Heading To Paris

B-girl Logistx competes from the USA competes against B-girl Anti from Italy at the Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, USA on november 12th, 2022

Red Bull will be holding the 20th edition of the Red Bull BC One in Paris, France, on Oct. 21, 2023, at the world-famous Roland Garros. In what is described as “the largest, most prestigious breaking competition,” the special exhibition will follow 60 qualifier matches held across 30 countries as breakers dance it out to earn their spot as part of the 32 finalists.

From there, the breakers will enter “an all-out, bracket-style tournament” as they attempt to be crowned Red Bull BC One World Champion.

B-Boy Victor, Red Bull BC One’s 2022 World Champion, spoke about the importance of this year’s event and how new b-boys and girls must honor the dancers who came before them.

“Over the next year, it will be important – now more than ever – to uplift breakers and communities that have transformed this artform into an official sport,” he stated. “While breaking has come a long way, we must honor the pioneers who started the craft.”

2022’s Red Bull BC One World Final was held in New York in honor of breakdancing’s origin as one of the five pillars of Hip-Hop.

Representing the USA, B-Boy Victor took home the title for the second time. B-Girl India of the Netherlands won and dethroned the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Champion, Logistx. In doing so, India became the youngest b-girl to become champion.

Tickets for the Red Bull BC One World Finals are on sale now and are available at redbull.com.