Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Canceled After Facebook Watch Ends All Original Programming

Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk has come to an end, at least on .

According to TV Line, the Facebook original show has been canceled due to the social media streaming platform getting rid of all its original programming. Red Table Talk — which was arguably an anchor for the platform — lasted five seasons with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith, mother/grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Reportedly, Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith’s production company Westbrook Studios will now be in search of a new distributor for their successful show.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Red Table Talk first aired in 2018, rising in popularity by 2020 as a result of a very public scandal played out between The Smiths and R&B singer August Alsina.

In 2020, it was revealed that Jada had some sort of romantic “entanglement” with the “No Love” crooner and that Smith was aware of it. The scandal sparked an explosive conversation online, leading the couple to dish out their marital dynamics and challenges on RTT for all to watch.

Following that episode, the actress-turned-host went on to have important and impactful conversations between herself and her family, Smith’s ex-wife, and a host of celebrities and public figures.

Special guests who’ve visited RTT include Ashanti and her sister, Shia, the cast of A Different World, Breonna Taylor’s family, Queen Latifah, Venus and Serena Williams, Lauren London, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, T.I. and Tiny and others.

Facebook’s other series’ including Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown starring Jessica Biel were canceled in 2020. Facebook Watch then began to shift focus to reality programming, including a reboot of The Real World and the Tom Brady docuseries Tom vs.Time.