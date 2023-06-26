Redman Warns “Do Not Let Hip-Hop Be Ruined By Technology”

Redman attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Redman is not a fan of rap music created by artificial intelligence. The New Jersey native hit the 2023 BET Awards red carpet on Sunday night (June 25) and discussed the future of Hip-Hop.

“My thing is don’t let technology ruin Hip-Hop,” the 53-year-old expressed to VIBE.” Go back to the essence of it. We need to galvanize everyone together right now and stand up before they do this AI crap. Do not let Hip-Hop be ruined by technology.”

Ice Cube, Young Guru, Universal Music Group, and more have all spoken out against AI-generated music. Not all are against the technology, however. Timbaland has embraced the development, used AI to create a controversial collaboration with the late Notorious B.I.G., and announced plans to fully integrate the programming into his creative endeavors.

Erick Sermon , Redman, and Keith Murray attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Muddy Waters rhymer was joined on the carpet by his fellow Def Squad members Erick Sermon and Keith Murray who also discussed where they hope to see the genre grow.

“That’s true,” agreed the EPMD rapper.

“Storytelling, positive messages, and staying strong,” added the Enigma performer who shared his hope for how Hip-Hop stand musically.

Keith Murray, Redman, Erick Sermon attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The veteran rap artists also spoke to their legacy in Hip-Hop and what they’ve contributed to the culture.

“Creativity,” chimed in Murray.

“Stage presence,” added Sermon. “We don’t rhyme over the vocals. We really give a show.”

This point was proven during the BET Awards as the trio performed together in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. Take a look at their celebratory moment below.