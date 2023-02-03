Reese Witherspoon Recalls Parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche As An Intern

Reese Witherspoon discussed her teenage internship as Thursday’s (Feb. 3) guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the conversation, the actress revealed in her early days, she was responsible for parking the Porsche that belonged to Denzel Washington.

“Yeah. Actually, I was an intern on a movie that Denzel Washington starred in called Devil In A Blue Dress,” she responded when asked about past Hollywood jobs.

“I wanted to learn the other sides of the business. Not just doing the acting part. So, I was in pre-production. And I had to answer the phone ‘Devil in a Blue Dress.’”

Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Legally Blond star added “And then whenever Denzel came in, I had to park his Porsche….I stripped all the gears, terrible.”

The conversation continued to detail how both actors met at a wedding and shared a heartwarming conversation.

“But the funny story is I saw him a few years ago at a wedding,” said Witherspoon. “I’ve heard you tell this story about how you used to park my Porsche. And I was like, ‘Yes, I did’. And he was like, ‘But, did you know that your costumes on Water For Elephants, who took them in and out of your trailer?’ And I was like, ‘No, I have no idea’. And he’s like, ‘My daughter’”.

Watch the clip of Reese Witherspoon sharing her internship experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.