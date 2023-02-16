Remy Ma Finally Addresses Cardi B Trolling Nicki Minaj With Her Profile Picture

Remember back in October when Cardi B and JT had a little riff on Twitter, leading Nicki Minaj to change her Twitter profile picture to JT and Cardi to switch out her’s for Remy Ma’s? Well, the Bronx native has now spoken on the debacle with Jason Lee after remaining silent for months.

“I ain’t even do nothing,” Remy Ma replied to Lee when he brought up the months’ old incident and asked if she felt Cardi sent shots. “I ain’t catch a stray, hold up, be clear.”

“I was at home like this,” she reenacted her initial response to the drama as she sipped her drink. “Waiting with my notifications on.”

She did reveal that since then, her fans have gone to extreme measures to get Cardi B to remove her photo from her profile, including reporting the picture as “impersonation.” Remaining unbothered by the fellow Bronx-native’s shenanigans, she said: “I don’t care. At all.”

“I f**k with Cardi,” she added. See below.

To refresh memories, the petty profile pic stems from last year when JT publicly congratulated GloRilla on the success of “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. However, JT didn’t include Cardi in the congrats, although she previously collaborated with the City Girls on “Twerk.”

The “Up” rapstress took JT’s negligence as a diss and subliminally tweeted out “Lapdog,” adding, “Go fetch.”

The Nicki Minaj co-signee added fuel to the fire with the follow up: “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

The pair continued to exchange blows, including talking about each other’s writing abilities, talent, and streaming numbers.

Cardi B just recently changed her profile pic from Remy Ma to You lead Penn Badgley. As a huge fan of the show, her hit single “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin actually played in the first episode of season 4.

Check out the full video of Remy on Jason Lee’s show below and her addressing Cardi B and JT’s petty behavior above.