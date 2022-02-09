Remy Ma Opens Up About The Challenge Of Balancing Motherhood And Her Career

Remy Ma recently opened up on the topic of balancing motherhood and her career as an entertainer and discussed how she manages to juggle all of her respective responsibilities. During a brief chat with TMZ in New York City, the 41-year-old shared her opinion that it is possible for women to maintain a household without sacrificing their careers, pointing to stars like Rihanna, Cardi B, and herself as examples of those who haven’t allowed being a mother to break their stride.

“Absolutely,” replied Remy when asked if the balancing act is possible. “I mean, so many have done it. Rihanna is a mom-to-be, she’s amazing. You have the Cardi Bs of the world. You have myself. You have so many women that [do it], sometimes it’s hard because we’re made to think that we can’t do it, but women can do everything. We wear all the hats. We run things. We run the world.”

The “Conceited” rapper, who is currently on guest co-hosting duty with Fat Joe on The Wendy Williams Show, spoke of her own experience as a parent and wife, adding, “It’s hard, it’s still hard. My baby, she just turned three. My husband, he’s my second baby, and then we have a dog now, too, so it’s like I have three kids in my house. But you make it work. When you love something like I love my career, and when you’re passionate about it, you just make it happen. We’ve been doing it for years. Women have to figure out how you’re gonna go to work and you’ve got this belly and you’ve got this baby on your back and you’ve got to make it happen. That’s what we do.”

The Queens actress also gave a little advice to parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, suggesting that the commonality in their names should continue with the birth of their child. “Her name is Rihanna, it starts with an R. And his name is Rocky, it starts with an R. They should probably name their kid with an R. And I just want them to know that Remy is a unisex name and they should know that.”

In addition to playing Lady Z on ABC’s Queens and sitting in the purple chair alongside Fat Joe on Wendy, Remy recently released the trailer for her upcoming women-only battle rap league, Chrome 23. So, we think it’s safe to say, she’s got this juggling act down pat.

Watch Remy Ma’s interview with TMZ below.