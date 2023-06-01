Remy Ma Celebrated Her Birthday With A Star-Studded Prohibition Surprise Party

Remy Ma celebrated her “35th” (43rd) birthday on Wednesday night (May 31) with a star-studded Prohibition surprise party. In a few videos caught on cam by beloved photographer Johnny Nunez, the “Conceited” MC was seen hugging longtime friends like Fabolous, Fat Joe, TT Torrez, her husband Papoose, and more.

Held at the members-only Casa De Lobo restaurant in New Jersey, the Great Gatsby theme was met with Hip-Hop 50. Some of the industry’s best wore their most shimmery gowns and accessories, as the men were decked out in vests, top hats, and dress shirts.

Remy donned a champagne-colored, bedazzled gown with a furry shawl and head jewelry. She also took to the floor with Ma$e as he performed his 1997 hit “What You Want” featuring Total — the birthday girl mouthing every lyric.

The evening continued with dancing, drinking, eating, and a live performance by two burlesque dancers. Friends and family gathered around a black, white, and gold, three-tier cake as they sang “Happy Birthday” to the Bronx rapstress (Stevie Wonder-style).

Upon giving her thank you speech to all in attendance, Remy said, “When they told me they were doing like a dinner party for me, I just thought it was crazy because y’all know I really don’t like nobody at all. I was like, ‘Who’s gonna be there?’ I really don’t like nobody at all. But everybody who’s in here, I genuinely love and I have love for. Ya’ll know I f**k with ya’ll.”

She added, “I got everybody in here number. We call, text, we talk sh*t… so I appreciate all of y’all coming to my 35th birthday. I don’t f**king count the ones when I was in prison, and I don’t count the ones from COVID.”

The DJ then proceeded to play “All The Way Up” as Remy gave out hugs and kisses to her guests and danced the night away.

Take a look at Remy Ma singing along with Ma$e above and giving her birthday speech below.

Happy Birthday Remy!