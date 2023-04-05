Remy Ma And Her Daughter Surprise Mary J. Blige On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Remy Ma recently made a surprise appearance during Mary. J Blige’s interview on The Drew Barrymore Show. The Bronx rapper also brought her four-year-old daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie, along to give her “best friend” her flowers.

“You know how you meet somebody or aspire to meet somebody, you look up to somebody and then you meet them and it’s just — sometimes, in this industry you meet them and they’re not really what you envisioned them to be?” the 42-year-old asked. “Not only is she everything that I thought she would be, but she’s like past that.”

Remy continued, “And I think what she’s doing in her legacy is — I don’t even know she’s aware of how many people that she touched. My daughter is four-years-old…and [Mary J. Blige] has this song called ‘Amazing’ and she keeps playing this song.” The “Conceited” rapper went on to joke about how her daughter thought the song was hers. She let Reminisce believe it for two months before she realized it was the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul singing it.

It was timely moment to discuss the “Be Without You” artist’s impact on Remy Ma’s daughter, as Blige appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new children’s book Mary Can! MJB first announced the novel in November and shared its synopsis on Instagram.

“Mary Can! is an inspirational and motivating story about a young girl who proves that anyone can make their dreams come true if they just believe in themselves,” she wrote. “It’s such a personal story for me, based off my own experiences as a child and even as an adult […] My hope with this book is that it instills in kids from an early age that they can do anything they aspire to do. There are no limits to what they can accomplish!”