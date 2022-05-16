Remy Ma Is Honored With Her Own Street On Bronx Walk Of Fame

Since being discovered by late rap legend Big Pun during the late ’90s, Remy Ma has continuously put on for the Bronx, whether it be representing for the borough as one of its biggest rap stars or through her efforts to give back to her community. Remy’s contributions to her home borough were highlighted over the weekend, as the “Conceited” rapper was honored with her own street sign as part of the Bronx’s Walk of Fame on Saturday (May 14).

During the ceremony revealing the street sign, Remy was accompanied by longtime collaborator and mentor Fat Joe, her husband and rapper Papoose, with Bronx borough president Vanessa L. Gibson and deputy president Janet Peguero also present to help celebrate the occasion. Remy, a proud Bronx native, spoke on her journey from the borough’s streets to stardom and how those experiences continue to resonate with her in an Instagram post sharing the news with all of her followers.

“Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx!” Remy wrote. “I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is.”

“I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career is [sic] the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from, and I’m excited to see where I’m going. Thank you Bronx Borough President, @msvanessa77 and Deputy Borough President @jpegnyc for this honor.”

Remy’s honor also came one day after she and Papoose celebrated their wedding anniversary, which Pap took note of with an Instagram post of his own, voicing his appreciation for his life partner.

“Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage,” Pap wrote. “Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together. Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes. @remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can’t tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don’t express ya love you gotta prove it.”