Remy Ma Presents The Next Chrome 23 Rap Battle Card, “Ladies & Gentlemen”

Founder and creator Remy Ma announced the first-ever, women-only battle rap league Chrome 23 in December 2021 with the inaugural, “Queens Get The Money” rap battle card.

On Wednesday (June 1), the first-of-its-kind rap league, announced the next battle slighted to take place Saturday (June 11) in New York City and live steam on Pay per view.

Chrome 23, which stands for “Chromosome 23”—the pair of X and Y chromosomes that determines a person’s sex—is an all-female rap battle league that is run by and supports women in their push to move the culture forward equally in the male-dominated music industry.

“I see a lot of the girls out there doing their thing, spitting about their real experiences. I’m a big fan of that and supporting other women in this industry,” Remy Ma told Hot 97 ahead of the inaugural “Queens Get The Money” rap battle event.

She added, “Being a female rapper in this industry is tough, but we have made lots of effort to level the playing field. There is so much talent and so many people who can pen. If I can give them space or platform, I will. The ‘Queens Get The Money’ is a rap battle experience, the first of its kind, for female MCs to show their talent.”

The “Ladies and Gentlemen” edition will feature both male and female rappers. Young Gattas, Rum Nitty, Pristavia, Viixen, Ave, Hustle, and J2 are going bar-for-bar, a day ahead of Hot 97’s Summer Jam Festival.

Check out the trailer for the sequel event above.