Rep. Robert Garcia Explains Why He Praised Beyoncé On Capitol Hill

To close out Black History Month and kick off Women’s History Month, one Congressman took it upon himself to pay tribute to a living legend—Beyoncé.

Live from Capitol Hill on Wednesday (Mar. 1), Rep. Robert Garcia of California presented a passionate tribute to the RENAISSANCE Queen and now we know why.

“I think Beyoncé is a legend and not only is she an inspiration to millions of people in this country and around the world, but she just made GRAMMY history and so, she’s the perfect person to honor. I personally happen to be a huge Beyoncé fan […] Beyoncé is just the best. She’s the Queen of Pop, R&B, period,” Garcia, 45, told TMZ, just hours after his speech.

In his initial remarks, Garcia stated, “…She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I wanna celebrate none other than who I believe is the undisputed queen of pop and R&B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter. [She is] so much more than a performer and a singer. She’s a creator and an artist.”

He later quoted lyrics from “Yoncé” off her historic self-titled album and even detailed how seeing Destiny’s Child perform in his youth changed his life and the way he experienced music.

“Beyoncé’s also a role model for millions across the country. She’s stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community—the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and so many others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history,” he concluded.

Watch his full presentation below.