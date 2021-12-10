Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Rhonda Stubbins White attends the Los Angeles special screening of 'Tumor It's In The System' at the Los Angeles Film School on Jan.12, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+. Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6).

White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness.

White’s acting credits extend to playing Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000, and guest-starring in multiple television shows including Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland, and Shameless.

According to PEOPLE, a friend of White’s confirmed the death on her Facebook page.

“To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White,” the statement announced. “She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”

Rhonda Stubbins White is survived by her siblings, Gregory and Annette.