Rich Paul Explains Why His Memoir Is Named After A Jay-Z Song

Elliott Wilson, Brian "B.Dot" Miller and Rich Paul on the day of their 'Rap Radar' podcast episode recording.

Rich Paul’s forthcoming memoir is titled Lucky Me, and the meaning behind its name is multi-layered. In an upcoming episode of the Rap Radar podcast with Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson, the Klutch Sports Group founder breaks it down.

Dot and Wilson, who are also well-known Jay-Z fans, couldn’t help but point out how Paul’s memoir shares the title with one of Hov’s songs.

“The name of the book is called Lucky Me, which is a Jay-Z song,” Miller says in reference to the track from the Brooklyn rapper’s 1997 album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. “You said his music was the soundtrack of your life.”

The 40-year-old entrepreneur replies, “‘Lucky Me’ is probably my favorite Jay-Z song, and I talk about that all the time. When you’re on that other side, man, and coming from, again, my environment was when you step off the porch, you’re in the fire.

“So these young kids today and when I was growing up, there’s no Waze to life, right? There’s no app you can go to and guide you properly throughout life.”

Lebron James’ close friend and business partner then dives into the deeper meaning of the song and book title. “Me, I was lucky enough to have my dad, and the Lucky Me title is a double entendre, you know, because I was lucky in a lot of ways. Then I was not so lucky, and then some ways, I created my own luck.”

Paul’s coming-of-age story will be released via Roc Lit 101, the publishing division of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Random House imprint.

Rap Radar recently struck a deal with Interval Presents, the new in-house podcast network under Warner Music Group. B.Dot and Elliott Wilson have previously sat down with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, J. Cole, and many more titans within Hip-Hop.

Check out their exclusive interview with Rich Paul on Thursday, Oct. 27.