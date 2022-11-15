Rich The Kid Signs $40M Deal With RCA Records, Drops New Single “Motion”

Rich The Kid has found a new label home, as the rapper recently signed to RCA Records, according to Variety. The 30-year-old lyricist claims that the deal is worth $40 million.

“Being signed to RCA is an honor and also a home for me where I can grow and win for a long time,” the New York native said in a statement.

Mark Pitts, RCA president, also expressed his admiration for his new artist’s work ethic and his excitement to help further elevate his profile as a bonafide star. “Besides always having a hot record, I appreciate Rich’s hustle and his ability to get things done,” said Pitts, a tenured executive who previously managed late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. “Now this next phase of his career is about taking everything to the next level and I’m happy he’s doing it in partnership with us at RCA Records.”

Rich the Kid walks in the first-ever runway show for Sprayground during New York Fashion Week hosted by David Ben David on September 10, 2019 in New York City. Brian Ach/Getty Images for Sprayground

First making his name on the mixtape circuit, Rich The Kid inked a deal with Interscope in 2017. Known for hits like “Plug Walk” and the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “New Freezer,” he released his debut studio album, The World Is Yours, in 2018, which was followed by its sequel in 2019. His last full-length release, Boss Man, was released in 2020 through Republic Records, which he joined after his departure from Interscope. It’s unclear whether Rich’s own imprint, Rich Forever Music, which has produced stars like Famous Dex and Jay Critch, will be housed under the RCA umbrella as part of the deal.

In celebration of his signing, Rich The Kid is aiming to begin the latest step in his journey on a high note with the music video for his new single “Motion,” which you can view below.