Rich The Kid Gets Tattoo Honoring Takeoff

Rich The Kid has memorialized one of his late friends and collaborators, Takeoff, with new ink.

In a new Tik Tok uploaded by tattoo artist Tattoo Red on Wednesday (Jan. 25), Rich can be seen vibing in the chair as he patiently awaits his new design to be finished as his song “No More Friends” is heard playing behind the clip.

His new ink appears to be Takeoff’s name in cursive with purple highlights stretching across the back of the New York-born artist’s hand. “Working on the homie @richthekid,” Red captioned his brief video clip.

Rich’s relationship with the late rapper, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, and the rest of the Migos group blossomed during his early days on Quality Control. The four men collaborated closely on the Streets On Lock mixtape series, which became a cult classic to diehard fans of the two entities.

The series, which yielded gems like “In Too Deep,” was released between 2013-2015, right before the triplet dropped their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation.

Elsewhere, the rapper, née Dimitri Leslie Roger, 30, recently signed a record deal with RCA Records worth $40 million, according to Variety. “Being signed to RCA is an honor and also a home for me where I can grow and win for a long time,” the New York native said in a statement.

Mark Pitts, RCA president, also spoke about The Kid’s work ethic and desire to help further boost his profile as a rap star.

“Besides always having a hot record, I appreciate Rich’s hustle and his ability to get things done,” said Pitts, a tenured executive who previously managed late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. “Now this next phase of his career is about taking everything to the next level and I’m happy he’s doing it in partnership with us at RCA Records.”