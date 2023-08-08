Richard Sherman Set To Join Skip Bayless On FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Richard Sherman will join Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed, the New York Post reports. Sherman, 35, has been tapped to appear on 50-100 show episodes per year for an undisclosed amount of years. A contract has been written up for the new addition but not signed “with an agreement currently in place.”

The outspoken athlete is already employed on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football studio show. However, his pending gig at FS1 doesn’t seem to be a conflict of interest for scheduling. Additionally, Undisputed is looking to secure ex-ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson as a possible debater.

Skip and the Undisputed team aren’t stopping there. Bayless recently announced that Lil Wayne would appear on the Friday episodes for the show’s relaunch beginning on Aug. 28, 2023. The storied pundit took to YouTube during a new episode of The Skip Bayless Show to announce Weezy’s involvement.

“Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am,” Bayless said. “He is the heart and soul into the relaunch, and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment.”

“He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional and you hang on every word because trust me, he has thought through every single word. I like to say that I see things and say things others don’t. Wayne is my match that’s why I love him so much. That is why we text so much about sports,” he continued.

The search for a new pundit began when Shannon Sharpe announced he would leave Undisputed in June 2023.

Per the New York Post, Sharpe and Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement, which will also see the NFL legend’s podcast Club Shay Shay also leaving the network, closing off a nearly seven-year stint under Fox Sports and its subsidiary.