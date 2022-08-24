Rick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul’s Next Challenger

Rick Ross said he has $10 million for anyone willing to enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Ross took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23), claiming people are scared to fight the former-YouTube star. “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?”

His proclamation arrives weeks after Paul’s August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through due to a weight dispute. The fight with Rahman Jr. would’ve been the first time Paul faced an actual pro boxer since putting on the gloves in August 2018.

Elsewhere, boxing isn’t the only topic the “Biggest Bawse” has been candid about. Ross was ordered to pay $100,000 in fines by The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for multiple violations across his Mississippi Wingstop locations. In a now-deleted video, the rapper took to Instagram to address the violation and his ability to bounce back.

“When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the Biggest Bawse, you don’t make the same mistakes twice, you see? Taking accountability is big when you the biggest, and remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback but actually a stepping stone to greater things, you heard me? Let’s be great.”

As of August 20, it is reported that Ross has paid what was due.