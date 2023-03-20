Rick Ross’ Busy Buffaloes Annoy His Neighbors, Cause Concern For Children

Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rick Ross’ exotic animal collection has been disturbing his neighbor’s peace at his “Promised Land” ranch in Georgia. TMZ reports that the rapper’s assortment of wandering buffaloes made their way into his neighbor’s yards, raising children’s safety concerns.

One of Rick’s neighbors spoke with the outlet and claimed that two bison from his Georgia compound invaded her land twice and feared they might hurt the kids in the area.

The neighbor also alleged that she decided to press the matter with the rapper and his team. However, when she questioned his team about the situation regarding the animals, the conversation escalated into a “verbal dispute” with Rick’s party.

TMZ reports that the unnamed Fayetteville, GA resident was unhappy with the exchange and is looking to take up her concerns with the city due to the local authorities labeling the manner as a “civil dispute.”

In a video obtained by the outlet, a man can be seen herding the beasts away from her property. “[inaudible] is about to flip,” the camera holder says about the woman who owns the land.

March 2022 saw the “Biggest Bawse” receive the two buffaloes from Ethika as a way to commemorate the clothing company’s new partnership with the Florida emcee.

“This is something real personal. This is something that means a lot to me, and this is what I need you to know, I’m the new, proud owner of two buffaloes,” he said in a conversation with Complex.

Eithika also looked to grant Ross a pet giraffe, but he declined, not wanting “a commitment.”