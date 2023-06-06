Rick Ross’ Car And Bike Show Attendees Slammed For Trashing The City

Rick Ross is being slammed by Fayetteville, Ga., residents who say his second annual Car and Bike show left the town’s streets littered with trash.

According to WSB Radio, numerous complaints were made regarding the mass of debris that was visible in the area after the event, which took place this past weekend at the rapper’s Promise Land estate. The detractors believe the mess was caused by those who were unable to gain entry into the show and chose to loiter and cause vandalism to the surrounding areas, particularly in the city of South Fulton.

Shanette Parks spoke with the outlet about the stench that was caused by trash left in a Kroger parking lot, while local barber Diallo Shears voiced his shock at the amount of litter left in front of his business in the South Fulton plaza. “I’m seeing a nuisance,” Shears said. “It looks like an eyesore. I mean, imagine if you were coming from another side of town. You came and saw this. You wouldn’t want to stop here, would you?” he asked.

Rapper Rick Ross attends day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ross’ attorney says the trash and debris left in the Kroger parking lot had nothing to do with his client, who has received a considerable amount of backlash in relation to his car show. Prior to the event, the rapper claimed that he would run for mayor of Fayetteville. The permit he filed with the Fayetteville Board of Commissions was initially denied amid residents’ complaints of traffic congestion caused by the inaugural Car and Bike Show in 2022. However, his permit was later granted after taking additional measures to have increased police patrols at the event and in the surrounding areas, as well as creating plans to help circumvent potential traffic jams.

The MMG boss’ second annual Car and Bike Show was a success, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring performances from Meek Mill and Gucci Mane. Other celebrities who made appearances at the event included Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, Gunplay, and more.