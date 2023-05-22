Rick Ross, DJ Envy Get Disrespectful In Car Show War Of Words

Rick Ross and DJ Envy are in the midst of a war of words after Rozay declared on Drink Champs that the radio host “was never on my level” when it comes to hosting car shows.

This led to Envy criticizing Ross for his inability to get a permit for his own car show. Ross shot back at The Breakfast Club host on Thursday (May 18), taking to Instagram to tell the “beige boy” to “bow down.”

He added that while Envy is doing his show in Memphis, he should send every dollar to the late Young Dolph’s family.

“Since we on our car show, DJ Envy, you’ll never be on my level,” Rick Ross began. “For one, you do car shows with rappers and my dead homies. So what you doing in Memphis, that’s for Dolph and I believe Dolph legacy should live on but make sure every penny you make, you donate to Dolph family.

“And Envy, don’t nobody build cars to come to your car show. Don’t nobody drive from out of state to come to your car show, Envy. Da Beige Rage. You see? But make sure them people got everything they need, Envy. And Memphis, y’all better hold Envy to it. Bow down, Envy. Bow down, beige boy. You a beige boy! And make sure my people good. We been had these. We show love, for real. You just marketing.”

On Friday (May 19), DJ Envy, né RaaShaun Casey, clapped back at the Miami-native, getting personal about his supposed “riches.”

“Let’s be honest right. Rick Ross. You Airbnb your home! The house that you sleep in! Eddie Murphy slept in your bed,” he argued. “They shot Coming to America and Eddie Murphy milked your bed…I’m not that guy that’s going to charge somebody $500 to get in because I couldn’t sleep with myself.”

He then addressed why he is doing his show in Memphis with Paper Route, Dolph’s company. Casey, 45, then asserted that Ross’ car collection, while massive, is “garbage.”

“I’m doing it with Paper Route, the company that Young Dolph owns, you idiot! Yeah, you have 200, 300 cars. Yeah you’re absolutely right [but] most of them are trash. They’re garbage. If you go through mine, they’re quality. Think about it. I haven’t said anything. You started with Drink Champs… that just tells me your ticket sales are not doing well.”

The argument came to a head on Saturday (May 20) as the Deeper Than Rap emcee dragged Envy’s wife and kids into the spat. Ross returned to IG with more sass, responding to the radio host’s claims that he has to AirBnB his home for extra income.

“You’ve been a great co-host on the Charlamagne Tha God show. You can come and mop my floors. Mop this marble out of respect…DJ Envy, you just gave me a good idea. I just told the people coming to clean up my pool to hold on ’cause I said Envy and his seven sons [could] come over here; y’all can handle this pool for the pool party, July 2.

“And Envy, out of respect and love for you, that part of the pool, I’m saving that just for yo girlfriend and her lil’ baddies. DJ Envious, you just started a pool cleaning service. ‘Cause you got a job, you work. I’m kinda confused — you talking to a boss and you got a job that you gotta report to. Don’t get fired by that white man! It’s all fun and joy, but dead serious. Your girlfriend, Envy, she right there, and I need you and your sons. I told the clean up crew ‘wait.'”

Dammm.. Rick Ross WILD DISRESPEKFUL wit it.. brought DJ Envy wife and kids into the back and forth⁉️ SHEEESHHHH.. The GET BACK gotta be so VICIOUS Envy would have 2 leave the country and go where there's no extradition laws #rickross #djenvy #carshow #carshowbeef #TheSavageRoom… pic.twitter.com/FZnmTHL5Je — The_SavageRoom (@The_SavageRoom) May 20, 2023

Once again, Envy responded to the shot with one of his own, taking to The Breakfast Club Monday morning to call out “fat boy” Ross and dress up as a correctional officer, one of Rozay’s former gigs. He also claimed that Rozay still collects a pension from his days in law enforcement.

Check out the full roast below.