Rick Ross’ Massive Car Show Featured Performances From Meek Mill, Gucci Mane

Rick Ross held his car show on Saturday (June 3) at his Atlanta home, with performances from Meek Mill and Gucci Mane.

Ross showed off footage from the event to his Instagram throughout the day, guiding fans around his Promised Land estate. On a stage in the artist’s backyard, Gucci performed 2010’s “I Think I Love Her,” while Meek gave audiences a rendition of 2012’s “I’m a Boss.”

Ross’ car show also brought out the stars, with some of the rapper’s friends showing up to support. Notable guests included Tyler, the Creator, Gunplay, 2 Chainz, and more.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Fayette County police sang Ross’ praises for a drama-free, peaceful event. “He hired a really good team that put together a lot of good work for us,” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said.

“We’ve been able to work with multiple agencies, the only thing with some minor inconveniences with traffic. It’s been really good for the community as far as law enforcement because we’re able to get to work together in a way we’ve never worked before.”

Leading up to the event, however, there was plenty of drama. According to WSB-TV, Rozay’s initial request for a car show permit was denied due to Ross’ neighbors. His neighbors notified the Fayetteville Board of Commissions of the traffic complaints caused by the inaugural Car and Bike Show last year. After much back and forth, the “Biggest Bawse” finally snagged his permit.

His car show also came with smoke from The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy. After Envy announced that he would be holding his own car show to honor Young Dolph, Ross told the talking head that he “wasn’t on his level.”

“And Envy, don’t nobody build cars to come to your car show. Don’t nobody drive from out of state to come to your car show, Envy. Da Beige Rage,” the Florida native mocked. “You see? But make sure them people got everything they need, Envy. And Memphis, y’all better hold Envy to it. Bow down, Envy. Bow down, beige boy. You a beige boy! And make sure my people good. We been had these. We show love, for real. You just marketing.”