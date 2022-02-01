Rick Ross Admits He Used Humor To Compensate For Academic Struggles In High School

Rapper Rick Ross’ knack for humor has helped the rhymer become one of the more gregarious personalities in the music business. However, the root of his comedic quips were born, in part, from attempting to compensate for his lack of academic achievement as a high school student.

During a recent interview, Ross revealed, “I was a jackass” while recalling his reputation in high school. “Without a doubt, I was a comedian, I had a good sense of humor. I was the funny dude and all that… And I don’t think it was just because I naturally wanted to be, but [because] I didn’t know the answers to the questions and all the stuff [the teachers were] writing on the wall.”

The 46-year-old, who spoke with AfroTech while promoting his new book The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire, also admitted to struggling with learning advanced math skills, such as multiplication and algebra. “That might’ve been my way to cover that up because I never understood. I never learned my multiplication still to this day,” Ross shared. “Imagine when they began going into pre-algebra A=E, that sh*t was like a whole ’nother language to me.”

To help hide his deficiencies in mathematics, Rozay decided to build his skills as an orator, which helped lead him to the successful career he currently enjoys as a rap star and author. “I just wanted to walk out of the goddamn…’What are you talking about? A=E? What is this?’ I knew right then, while I was sitting in the math class, I wanted to learn how to be a great speaker because when I’m speaking to somebody, I don’t want them to know my shortcomings in my other areas. So, that’s what made me become a writer and I think that’s why I’m an author now.”

The Richer Than I Ever Been rapper continued, adding, “I knew as a youngster, I never wanted to be a dentist. I never wanted to be a doctor. I never thought about none of that. I knew I would either play football or I would be doing something on my own. And that’s what I did.”

For more of Ross’ secrets to success, purchase a copy of The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide To Building Your Empire here.