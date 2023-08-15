Rick Ross Purchases $35M Miami Beach Star Island Mansion

Singer Rick Ross attends Beats By Dr. Dre special event At Marquee New York on January 31, 2014 in New York City.

Rick Ross has added a new property to his real estate portfolio. The Florida-based rapper is now the owner of a luxury, $37 million mansion on Star Island of Miami Beach.

“He instantly fell in love with the grand entry — it has a very long driveway stretching towards the mansion that creates an air of real luxury,” shared realtor Kimberly Knausz of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty with PEOPLE. “The architecture also played a part, as it’s far beyond the ordinary modern home, and he plans to enhance it to reflect his personal style.”

The Rich Forever rapper’s sister Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami, also brokered the deal.

According to the outlet, the 12,374 sq. ft. home sits on a 40,000-square-foot lot with 100 feet of waterfront. The residence itself boasts six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a bay-facing primary suite. Additional features include a heated pool, a summer kitchen, a 40-foot dock, and direct bay and ocean access.

For Rozay, who called the investment “a major piece to the puzzle”, the property joins a handful of extravagant homes owned by the 47-year-old.

Per PEOPLE, the “Bag Of Money” performer owns a house in Texas and Atlanta, both purchased in April. In March 2021, the “biggest boss” claimed ownership of NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida home.

Additionally, the Wing Stop franchise owner acquired a 45,000-square-foot, 109-room mansion in Fayetteville, GA. According to NBC News, the estate, which was previously owned by Evander Holyfield, served as a key filming location for the comedic sequel Coming 2 America.

“They changed the wallpaper in the dining room so I asked them to keep it up there,” Ross explained of the experience. “They also created that huge dining room table for a dining scene that seats 50-60 people, and they left that for me as a gift. It’s humungous.”