Rick Ross Agrees To Pay $11,000 In Monthly Child Support

Rapper Rick Ross has settled his child support case with Briana Singleton, the mother of three of his children after agreeing to pay $11,000 in monthly child support payments.

Rozay, who has been in litigation with Singleton for almost a year, recently agreed on a sum that would satisfy her and ensure that the needs of their three children, Berkeley, Billion, and Bliss, are taken care of. In addition to the monthly child support payments, Ross will also be required to cover the children’s health insurance, all additional extracurricular expenses exceeding $7,560, and annual payments of up to $3,000 per child, according to TMZ. As part of the agreement, the MMG mogul will also have to account for Singleton’s lawyer’s fees in relation to the case, which stand at $25,000.

According to court documents, the “Hustlin'” rapper brings in an estimate of $585,000 on a monthly basis, while Singleton only makes a mere $142 a month. Ross also has two children from a previous relationship.

Aside from settling his child support case, Ross has been busy on the campaign trail, promoting his latest book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire. The book, which dropped on Sept. 7, is the follow-up to his previous book, Hurricanes: A Memoir, which hit shelves in November 2020.