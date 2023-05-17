Rick Ross Plans To Run For Mayor Of Fayetteville, Ga. Over Car Show Permit

Rick Ross is an unabashed boss, and now has his sights set on the political sector.

On Tuesday (May 16), Rozay announced his plan to run for mayor of the city of Fayetteville, GA., amid the denial of his permit to host his annual car show. According to WSB-TV, the permit was denied due to Ross’ neighbors notifying the Fayetteville Board of Commissions of the traffic complaints caused by the inaugural Car and Bike Show last year.

“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor,” he said on his Instagram Story. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville.

“I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

The Miami native hosts his annual Car and Bike Show on his Promiseland property, which is also located in Fayetteville, GA and attracts guests from all over the country. In additional posts on social media, the MMG founder appeared to be confident that the event will still take place, noting that the Promiseland is a private property.

Rapper Rick Ross walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. James Gilbert/Getty Images

“Breaking news, the Rick Ross Car Show June 3 goes on. It must go on,”Rozay declared. “It’s a private event on private property with VIPs and you’re invited. Tickets still available online. It’s going to be a beautiful event. Shoutout to the beautiful city of Fayetteville.”

He continued, adding “This when I become great during the challenges. That’s what I like. That’s why I was always one to initiate certain things because I love the challenge. I don’t have a problem going against the challenges because Ricky Rozay ready. Is it really a challenge?”

The show remains scheduled for June 3 and is set to include performances from Gucci Mane and Ross himself.

See Rick Ross’ Instagram post below.