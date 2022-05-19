Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Baby Boy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on Feb. 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have added a third to their relationship. The couple reportedly welcomed their first child together. According to TMZ, the Barbados-born singer gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, May 13th in Los Angeles. The name of the infant was not noted by the outlet. Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has publicly shared any details of the birth. ET reported a source confirmed the news, claiming the family is now at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home.

“They have not left each other’s side,” revealed the source.

Fans of both stylish stars watched as Rihanna delivered exposed maternity looks, shying away from hiding her baby bump. She continued to wear her edgy crop tops and high heels throughout her pregnancy as she and A$AP Rocky attended fashion shows, went on dates, and more.

The couple first announced they were expecting in January with a social media post shared by photographer Miles Diggs. A couple of days later, the “Work” singer made a post of her own, celebrating Black History Month with her baby bump. In the past, the 34-year-old has been vocal in interviews about her desire to become a mother.

In a June 2019 conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview, when asked if she wanted to be a mother, Rihanna replied, “More than anything in life.”

A$AP Rocky has also previously shared his feelings on becoming a father before the two embarked on the journey to parenthood together.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper when asked if he would have children during a May 2021 interview with GQ. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfu**ers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!”

He continued, “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”