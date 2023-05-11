Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s Wu-Tang Inspired Baby Name Revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their son RZA, honoring the Wu-Tang Clan’s ambitious leader.

According to The Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the son’s birth certificate, the baby’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. Furthermore, the infant was born on May 13, 2022, at 10:58 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The global superstar has seemingly hinted at the newborn‘s name, as she was spotted out wearing an oversized black and silver Wu-Tang jersey in April 2023.

In naming the child after Wu’s de facto leader, the new family is keeping up the Mayers tradition of being named after iconic rap figures. Rocky, née Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was named after Hip-Hop royalty Rakim. “The God MC” even spoke about a chance encounter he had with baby Rocky and his mother back in the day in Harlem.

“I remember a long time ago, driving through Harlem. A lady walks across the street. I’m at the light, she walks across the street. She got the carraige and everything,” he said during an interview with Hot 97 in 2019. “She says can ‘you sign this for me?’ I never say no. I say ‘what’s his name?’ Rakim. I’m like word? She’s like Rakim. I sign the joint.”

“I remember that day, cause that was the first time hearing someone named their son after me. Like I said, humbling experience. When I spoke to [A$AP years later], he brought the story up, and it all came back to me.”

And the love doesn’t stop there. During an interview with Complex in 2012, the Harlemite spoke about his all-time favorite albums. Rakim’s debut solo album, 1997’s The 18th Letter, made the list with A$AP speaking high praise about the LP.

“That was the first album I ever bought,” he recalled. “I was about eight or nine years old. That sh*t made me really feel like rapping.”