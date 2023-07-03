Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Enjoy Local Snow Cones In Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently visited her homeland of Barbados and enjoyed some snow cones from local business owner Dexter The Snow Cone Man. In clips surfaced to social media over the weekend, Rih can be seen making herself a large coconut and ginger treat as Rocky orders his afterward.

The Fenty boss took tips from the owner on how to make the proper snow cone. “More?” the soon-to-be mommy-of-two asked after squirting coconut milk into her icy dessert. In another clip, Rocky can be seen telling the owner Dexter what he’d like in his snow cone which included pineapple, coconut, and Hennessy.

“My man Dex doing it wild fast,” the Mercer and Prince owner said before joking about using his own whiskey brand in the snow cone.

See the heartwarming clip below:

The 35-year-old continues to enjoy her pregnancy as she recently posed in ads for Pharrell’s new Louis Vuitton Men’s line.

In an Instagram post, the Virginia icon posed in front of a larger-than-life billboard featuring Rihanna on-the-go, as the “Lift Me Up” singer donned the French fashion house from head-to-toe.

Giving “bad gal” realness, Rihanna wore an all-black checkered gradient leather jacket revealing her baby bump, with black pants underneath. Pharrell also sported an edgy look as he wore an all-black ensemble including a leather moto jacket and scrunched leather black pants, paired with yellow sunglasses and boots.

In a 40-second trailer accompanying the debut of the line in Paris, the Bad Gal is on the move, baby bump and all, as she totes various colors of speedy bags, mini book bags, and duffles. Rih also gives the term “bag lady” a new meaning in the commercial showing that the hustle never stops, even if almost due for delivery.

“Billionare Rih” wears all-LV as she sports a red and black checker-print duster, with a gradient monochromatic two-piece underneath. In another look, she sports a plush canary yellow fur coat and an LV-embossed blue jacket as she makes her way through a city’s busy streets.

Take a look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting snow cones in Barbados above and the recent Louis Vuitton trailer starring the Grammy-winner below.