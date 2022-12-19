Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Share First Snaps Of Infant Son

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared first snaps and video of their infant son over the weekend, seven months after the “Life Me Up” singer gave birth to the baby boy in May 2022.

Riri shared an adorable TikTok post Saturday of her and the little guy being driven around town as mom films him in his car seat. The cutie makes several silly faces and flashes an adorable smile as the “Work” singer gushes over her first born.

The Caribbean rep also sent shots to Hollywood Unlocked, including two of father A$AP Rocky holding his son and one of the baby lying on a bed in a white onesie.

The reveal comes just days after the A$AP Mob member opened up about how fatherhood has changed him as a man.

“I love [fatherhood]. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man,” Rocky, 34, explained. “It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it. Yo, you see this smile!”

He added, “It’s beautiful. Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly.”

Before sharing images of the baby boy with their fans, Rihanna acknowledged how “cautious” they’ve been in how they parent, even while wanting to experience the more “regular” aspects of having a newborn.

“The challenge is we want to do regular sh*t with our baby,” she shared with The Root during a press run for Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. “We want to go to the park. We want to go everywhere and take walks and things that we want to do as parents with him. But since we haven’t gotten around to sharing him with the world, we have to navigate it extremely, extremely cautiously right now.”

The couple have yet to reveal their son’s name.